Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Claim To Win Free Rewards on 16 March 2024

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 16 March 2024 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 16 March 2024 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 16 March 2024.
FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7
FWUYEGTBRTGNBK
FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R
FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH
FERTY9IHK6OV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRF4
F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4
FGT5RFVDERFVSER
F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
FY6STWRFG4585AR4
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Saturday, 16 March 2024, and win free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)