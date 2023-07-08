Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 8 July 2023 to Win Rewards & Freebies

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes help players to win free rewards.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
We are back with another set of Garena Free Fire Max redeem Codes for today, 8 July 2023. Only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes on the official redemption website. The codes are updated every day at midnight for the players so they can claim them in the morning and win free rewards.
The players will have to visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes if they wish to win gifts and freebies.
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Saturday, 8 July 2023 will remain active for twenty-four hours only. New codes will be updated on the redemption website the next day after these expire. It is important to note that expired codes will be of no use to win weapons and gifts in the multiplayer Free Fire game.
The Government of India has banned the original version of Garena Free Fire in the country. Players in the country can download the new and advanced version known as Garena Free Fire MAX, an upgraded version.
The redeem codes are the same for both versions. Players only need to log in to their registered Free Fire account to use the daily redeem codes.
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
Visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Use your registered social media credentials to log in to your account on the website.
Copy one of the redeem codes from the list and paste it on the text box to claim it.
Tap on submit to confirm the code.
Click on the pop-up option that says OK.
Your rewards for 8 July will be mailed to you within the next few hours.
