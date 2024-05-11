Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Rewards & Weapons on 11 May

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 11 May 2024 are updated online.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 11 May 2024, are activated and can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players are requested to check the new set of codes and use any one of them to collect in-game items. New players can read the rules of the game and the process to claim the codes on the official website. One should follow the process carefully for the redemption to be successful on Saturday.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 11 May, will give you access to different in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, characters, skins, stickers, etc. You can use these rewards to pass the tough levels in the game. Only registered MAX players can collect exclusive items. Keep your login details ready before using the codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX was developed and launched by 111 Dots Studio. It was introduced when the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in the country so this game gained immense attraction.
Garena Free Fire MAX offers certain exclusive benefits to registered players. Max players with free accounts do not have access to any rewards, characters, skins, or other special in-game items.
Here are the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 11 May 2024, that you can use:
FGYUI8PL0OIJUH
YQ2WS3EDRCTYG
BHUNHINKI98UY
HIOO0LKMNBVCX
S45TGHJU7YTFVBYTEVE
NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX
CDE3E4RFGVBNH
YT65YHBHJIKOLK
M4LPOIUYHGFCXS
DRTT5RE2SQ234R
FVGHY6T5RFVGBH
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 11 May:
Step 1: Browse through reward.ff.garena.com to check the active codes.
Step 2: Tap on the redemption page link and key in your social media details.
Step 3: Type any code from the list into the text box and click on submit.
Step 4: Tap on OK to confirm and finish the process.
Step 5: Check the confirmation message on your registered number.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)