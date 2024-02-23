Games To Release in March 2024: WWE 2K24 to Rise of the Ronin; Check Full List

Game Releases in March 2024: Check full list of games that may be launched in March here.
(Photo: iStock)
We are about to enter the third month of 2024, and March is apparently going to be the best month for all game lovers out there. Some amazing video games like WWE 2K24, Unicorn Overlord, Outcast – A New Beginning | Welcome to Adelpha, Alone in the Dark, and more are anticipated to be launched in March 2024.
We have curated an amazing list of Video Games that are likely to be released in March 2024. Check this space regularly for the latest updates on Game Launches in 2024.
The following is the list of video games that may release in the March 2024 – the third month of the year.
1. WWE 2K24 (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S): If you are a die-hard fan of wresting and idolise wrestling stars like John Cena, Undertaker, and The Rock, then this is the best game for you to play. Not only this game has amazing graphics, but you will fall in love with the characters of this video game.
Release Date (Expected): 8 March 2024.
2. The Thaumaturge (PC): If you are a fan of fantasy RPG games, then you would definitely love this game. The Thaumaturge is a narrative-driven role-playing game set in the ethnically varied early XX century Warsaw and featuring morally dubious choices.
Release Date: 4 March 2024
3. Outcast – A New Beginning | Welcome to Adelpha (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S): This game is a sequel of video game 'Outcast' that was released in 1999. If you are fantasy game lover, then this is for sure your thing. In this video game, the Cutter Slade is on a mission to save an alien world from the clutches of Robots.
Release Date (Expected): 15 March 2024
4. Unicorn Overlord (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S): This is an RPG game developed by by Vanillaware. With its original battle system, overworld exploration, and classic tactical role-playing game style, Unicorn Overlord offers a distinctive epic fantasy experience in the unique style of Vanillaware.
Release Date: 8 March 2024
5. Alone in the Dark (PC – PS5 – XSX/S): This game is a best fit for gamers who love to play horror games. Prepare yourself to explore spooky settings, engage in combat with creatures, and work puzzles to find additional hints that will lead to the Decreto Manor's mystery.
Release Date: 20 March 2024
6. Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch): As elite commandos from the Earth Marine Corps, defend the future of humanity in this contemporary remake of the classic run-and-gun game Contra. Experience new gameplay dynamics, upgraded weapon systems, and more in Contra: Operation Galuga.
Release Date (Expected): 14 March 2024
7. Rise of the Ronin (PS5): This is a best choice for all action game lovers. The characters and graphics of this game are definitely going to intrigue the gamers. A brand-new open-world action game taking place in Japan in the 19th century during a conflict. You will take on the role of an anonymous player who uses the game's system to try and change history during the pandemonium.
Release Date: 22 March 2024
8. Pepper Grinder (PC, Switch): In the action-packed 2D adventure Pepper Grinder, you can dive in and out of the ground like a dolphin swimming through water by combining traditional platforming with an additional drilling mode.
Release Date (Expected): 28 March 2024
9. GYLT (Switch): In this story-based adventure game featuring riddles, stealth, and action, set off on a trip where you confront your deepest fears and the emotional consequences of your choices.
Release Date (Expected): 14 March 2024
10. South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch): Battle through South Park's snow-covered town alone or with up to three friends, through matching, or with ally bots. Take part in frantic, action-packed battles against rival factions in a brand-new narrative where you choose the rules.
Release Date: 26 March 2024
11. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (PS5, XSX/S, Switch): The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection features an array of material that draws inspiration from both the original and prequel trilogies. It features notable fights from Episodes I–VI, playable characters like Darth Vader and Asajj Ventress, and more, as well as exclusive modes and challenges.
Release Date: 14 March 2024
12. Hi-Fi Rush (PS5): In this Arcade Challenge, put your skills to the test in two brand-new game types and unveil new rewards as well as a few mysteries! Experience the rhythm as Chai, a budding musician, and his crew battle in a world where time is measured by music.
Release Date: 18 March 2024
13. Horizon Forbidden West (PC): Enjoy the complete, bonus-filled Horizon Forbidden West experience, along with the Burning Shores expansion. For Aloy's adventure, the Burning Shores add-on offers more content in the form of new storylines, characters, and encounters in a breathtaking yet dangerous new location.
Release Date: 21 March 2024
14. Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch): Princess Peach is the lead character in her own game for the first time in almost twenty years. Though the setup of her new adventure seems a lot like Super Mario: a Mushroom Kingdom hero must stop a kidnapping in order to rescue the day.
Release Date: 22 March 2024
15. The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4): Discover a global map that embodies the appeal of a good story book. The surrounding landscape comes to life like a pop-up picture book when characters move. RPG aficionados can now celebrate the HD remastering and Steam premiere of the beloved adventure game, The Legend of Legacy.
Release Date: 22 March 2024
16. Dragon's Dogma 2 (PS5, PC, XSX/S): In the narrative-driven action-RPG Dragon's Dogma, players are tasked with creating their own story and deciding how their Arisen appears, what they do for a living, who their group is, how to handle various scenarios, and more.
Release Date: 22 March 2024
