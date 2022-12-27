Flipkart Year End Sale is Live: Best Deals on Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi Phones

The Flipkart Year End sale is now live. Know the deals on various brands and smartphones.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Flipkart announces various annual sales on different occasions and festivals in India. There has been a big billion-day sale, Dhanteras sale, and Diwali sale, and now is the time for the famous year-end sale.
The Flipkart Year End Sale is now live in India, the sale began on 24 December and will continue till 31 December 2022. This sale is an opportunity for the customers to get instant and huge discounts during this sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers can get offers and discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Poco, Redmi, Xiaomi, and more.
Customers can get access to the Flipkart sale on the app and website. Let's have a look at the Flipkart year-end sale highlights.
Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. but it is available at a discount and will be available for Rs 27,999 on Flipkart. You can also get 10% off on a Bank of Baroda credit card. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will get 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase.
Apple iPhone: On Flipkart, iPhone 13 is available at a discount of Rs 7,900 and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 61,900. Buyers can also get a 5% cashback on Axis Bank Cards.
Apple iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 43,900 but the phone will be available at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart right now.
Google Pixel 6A was launched at Rs 43,999, Google Pixel 6A is now selling at Rs 29,999 in India during the Flipkart Year End sale. The overall performance of this phone is decent.
Infinix Note 12 will be sold at a starting price of Rs 9,999, down from Rs 15,999.
Moto Edge 30 is available at Rs 22,999 on Flipkart. Bank of Baroda credit card holders can get a discount of Rs 2000.
Redmi Note 11 SE was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,499. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,499. Buyers can get Rs 500 off on SBI Bank credit cards.
Vivo T1 44W is available at a starting price of Rs 14,499 on Flipkart. Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 on Bank of Baroda credit cards.
Realme 9 is launched at Rs 17,999, and Realme 9 4G is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 on Flipkart.
The Galaxy S22+ is currently on sale with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999. The buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit cards.
