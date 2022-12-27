Flipkart Year End Sale is Live: Best Deals on Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi Phones

Flipkart announces various annual sales on different occasions and festivals in India. There has been a big billion-day sale, Dhanteras sale, and Diwali sale, and now is the time for the famous year-end sale.

The Flipkart Year End Sale is now live in India, the sale began on 24 December and will continue till 31 December 2022. This sale is an opportunity for the customers to get instant and huge discounts during this sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers can get offers and discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Poco, Redmi, Xiaomi, and more.

Customers can get access to the Flipkart sale on the app and website. Let's have a look at the Flipkart year-end sale highlights.