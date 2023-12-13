Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 Ends Soon: Offers on iPhones, Redmi 12, and More

Flipkart Year End Sale 2023. Offers, Discounts, and More.
(Image: iStock)
The ecommerce giant Flipkart started year end sale 2023 from 9 December for its dedicated customers. During the sale, the company is offering amazing discounts, offers, and deals on smartphones like iPhone 14, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Motorola Edge 40, Poco C51, Google Pixel 7A, Nothing Phone (2), and more. Customers using Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and PNB cards will get an instant discount of 10 percent.
The last date of Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 is Saturday, 16 December 2023. Customers who could not benefit from the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 must not miss the year end sale because the offers are just amazing. Let us check out all the offers and discounts on smartphones during Flipkart Year End Sale 2023.
The Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 started on Saturday, 9 December 2023.
The Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 will end on Saturday, 16 December 2023.
Check out all the offers and discounts provided by the Flipkart during its ongoing Year End Sale 2023.
iPhone 14: The original price of iPhone 14 is 69,900. During the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, users can get it at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. There is also an instant discount of Rs 500 applicable to HDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, customers will get up to Rs 34,500 off on their old handsets during the exchange offer.
iPhone 14 Plus: During the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, customers can purchase iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 67,999. The original price at the time of launch was Rs 89,900.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: At the time of launch, the original price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 was 1,54,999. During the sale, customers can purchase this handset at a price of Rs 1,48,999 after using the Amazon coupon of Rs 7,000. An exchange offer of Rs 44,500 is also applicable.
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Launched at a price of Rs 72,999, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.
Google Pixel 7A: During the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, the Google Pixel 7A can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 37,999. The original price is Rs 43,999. PNB credit card holders can get an extra discount of Rs 1,000.
Redmi 12: The original price of Redmi 12 is Rs 10,999. However, during the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, customers can purchase this handset at a discounted price of Rs 9,899.
Poco M6 Pro 5G: Customers can purchase this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. HDFC Bank credit card holders can avails extra Rs 750 off while purchasing this handset.
Motorola Edge 40: This smartphone was launched at a price of Rs Rs 29,999. During the Flipkart sale, users can purchase this handset a price of Rs 25,499, including Rs 1000 off on PNB card.
Samsung S21 FE: The discounted price of this smartphone during Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 is Rs 30,999.
Nothing Phone (2): This handset is available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999. Rs 1000 off is also applicable on PNB credit cards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)