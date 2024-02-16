First Made In India BharatGPT AI-Enhanced Android Tablet Unveiled: Details Here

Know more about Milkyway
(Image: iStock)
Epic Foundation, a non-profit organization, on Tuesday unveiled the first ‘designed in India’ tablet, built for the educational needs of school children. It is the first product designed ground up in India, which is fully repairable and upgradable. With the all-new Android tablet, India is getting a taste of the AI boom. The tablet is powered by the BharatGPT and uses a MediaTek chipset for performance. The MILKYWAY tablet has a lot of AI-centric features to offer, caters to the education segment, and aims to populate the market with its focus on government schools across the country. The tablet runs on Android and has a sleek design that comes with cameras on both sides. The company behind the tablet has focused on multiple aspects, which include easy-to-repair and using sustainable materials to develop the device. There are also many AI features coming to this affordable tablet. The company also points out that making the tablet easy to repair means you can get it fixed without spending big.
The Milkyway tablet is powered by a MediaTek chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
It features an 8-inch HD display and supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE for connectivity.
It comes with Android 13 out of the box and packs a 5100mAh battery.
It has an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera for video calls.
The power of AI on this tablet is via BharatGPT which seems like an Indian avatar of ChatGPT.
The virtual assistant can help students with different tools like a voice assistant, video, and chat assistant as well.
It also provides them with a real-time speech translation app. These features are available for free in the first year, after which it will have different subscription charges.
The Milkyway tablet puts a lot of emphasis on AI for students so it will be intriguing to see how effective they are for them.
The Milkyway tablet will be sold at ₹9,900. Financing options would also be applicable.
Iris Waves will market the product and provide after-sales service. 12,000 tablets have already been ordered.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)