FAQ | What Are Jammers, Boosters and Why Has Govt Advised Against Their Use?

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which falls under the Ministry of Communications, issued a public advisory on Friday, 1 July, on the proper use of wireless jammers and boosters (or repeaters).

"The use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the Government of India," the advisory says.

In January this year, the department warned all e-commerce companies against selling or "facilitating the sale" of such equipment on their online platforms.

Here's all you need to know.