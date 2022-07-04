FAQ | What Are Jammers, Boosters and Why Has Govt Advised Against Their Use?

According to current guidelines, private sector organizations and individuals cannot buy or use jammers in India.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which falls under the Ministry of Communications, issued a public advisory on Friday, 1 July, on the proper use of wireless jammers and boosters (or repeaters).
"The use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the Government of India," the advisory says.
In January this year, the department warned all e-commerce companies against selling or "facilitating the sale" of such equipment on their online platforms.
What are jammers and boosters?
Wireless jammers or signal jammers are devices that intentionally block authorized signals including cellular communications (2G/3G/4G), personal communications like WiFi, and navigational communications like GPS by "radiating strong radio energy of similar frequencies."
Boosters (or repeaters) are signal amplifiers used to improve cellular reception.
What's the problem with using such equipment?
Jammers intentionally block authorised signals – an act which would be malicious and disruptive in most cases.
The use of cellular repeaters, however, can inadvertently cause harm by interfering with the quality and coverage of public telecommunication services.
"This can not only cause inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety," the advisory states.
Who can legally use jammers?
According to current guidelines, private sector organizations and individuals cannot buy or use jammers in India.
Only States, Union Territories, Defence Forces, and Central Police Organizations can procure and use jammer models approved by the government.
Examination conducting bodies under central or state governments are also allowed to install authorised jammers "after prior permission from competent authority as mentioned in the guidelines."
The detailed guidelines are available here.
Who can legally use repeaters?
Only the licensed telecom service can acquire and use cellular repeaters (boosters). Individuals and unlicensed entities cannot buy or use this equipment, according to the rules.
What was the government's warning to e-commerce companies?
According to the guidelines, with certain exceptions, it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market jammers in India. The sale of cellular repeaters is also illegal under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933.
The telecom department has warned e-commerce companies to pull these products off their platforms, but only some have complied.
Amazon, for example, still has listings for both jammers and repeaters. Since it is only an intermediary and not a seller, it shouldn't be legally accountable in this case, Amazon told Mint.
