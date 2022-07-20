Facebook, Twitter Comply With Indonesia’s 'Repressive' New Internet Rules

Meta Platform's Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp have submitted new business registrations in Indonesia, establishing their compliance with a new set of internet rules that will allow the government to control and police online content and tax the sale of digital goods.

Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, and TikTok are some of the other platforms that have registered. Google however, according to Reuters, hasn't yet shown up on the list of companies that have agreed to the new rules.

Indonesia is one of the biggest social media markets in the world and is projected to become the fourth largest in the world in the next five years, according to Statista.