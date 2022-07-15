Facebook To Allow Five Profiles Tied to One Account: Test Underway; Details Here

The Meta Platforms will start allowing more users to create multiple profiles with their single Facebook account. This is the popular company's latest attempt to encourage posting and sharing information on its social network. Initially, as part of a test, a few Facebook members will be allowed to create four additional profiles. It is to be noted that each profile will not require a person's real name and identity. Users can have each profile for a specific purpose.

For example, they can use one Facebook profile to connect with their friends and family, another profile can be used to connect with co-workers and work-related information. Each profile will have its own feed, depending on the requirements of the user. This new feature will help people to create different social media account for work and family.