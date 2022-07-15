Facebook To Allow Five Profiles Tied to One Account: Test Underway; Details Here

Facebook new feature update: Everything to know about it.
(Photo: iStock)
The Meta Platforms will start allowing more users to create multiple profiles with their single Facebook account. This is the popular company's latest attempt to encourage posting and sharing information on its social network. Initially, as part of a test, a few Facebook members will be allowed to create four additional profiles. It is to be noted that each profile will not require a person's real name and identity. Users can have each profile for a specific purpose.
For example, they can use one Facebook profile to connect with their friends and family, another profile can be used to connect with co-workers and work-related information. Each profile will have its own feed, depending on the requirements of the user. This new feature will help people to create different social media account for work and family.
Facebook users will get to know more about this new feature of linking five profiles to a single account, once Meta decides to reveal more information about it in the coming days.
Meta is trying to increase engagement on the biggest social network that exists which has grown slowly among young users. Earlier, Facebook offered multiple profiles but there were limitations.
The feature of multiple profiles will help Facebook users to create separate identities for their different interests, like travel, food, gaming, work life, etc.
Right now, the feature is being rolled out for only a few Facebook users. Once it functions properly, more people will have access to the brand new feature of creating multiple profiles tied to a single account.
Facebook will reveal more information about this new feature later. The Meta platform aims to increase the engagement of users on the social media network by updating its features that fulfil the interests of the users.
