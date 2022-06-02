Facebook Sees 38% Rise in Hate Speech, Violent Content Up 86% on Insta in April

The report showed that Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement-related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity.

"Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," the report said.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)