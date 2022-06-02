Sheryl Sandberg To Exit Meta, Facebook's Parent Company, After 14 Years

The Chief Operating Officer of Meta, Sheryl Sandberg, announced on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, 1 June, that she will be leaving Facebook's parent company after 14 years this fall.

When Sandberg joined Facebook, Meta in 2008, she hoped she would be in the role for five years. Fourteen years later, Sandberg wrote in her Facebook post, "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life."

The next chapter that Sandberg referred to is her work in philanthropy with an aim to devote her time and energy towards her Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to create a more equal and resilient world through LeanIn.Org and OptionB.

Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta's board of directors. Javier Olivan, the company's current Chief Growth Officer, will transition into Sandberg's role in the fall. Olivan is another longtime Meta employee.

Meta's shares have fallen almost three percent since Sandberg announced her exit, as reported by Financial Times.

She blazed the trail for companies like Facebook to bring about diversity and gender inclusivity into tech companies which have traditionally been a male-dominated space. Her contribution brought the challenges faced by women at the workplace into the spotlight.

She even talked about having experienced sexual harassment during her career in her book, "Lean In" which was published in 2013.