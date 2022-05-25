Meta Plans To Share Detailed Info on How Political Advertisers Target Users

The information will be available for all countries in which Meta has its ad authorisations and disclaimer tools available, including India.
(Photo: The Quint)
By the end of May, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, will start sharing more information about "targeting choices" that advertisers make when running social issue, electoral, and political ads.
The social media company will make this data available to "vetted academic researchers" through its Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT) platform.
"This data will be provided for each individual ad and will include information like the interest categories chosen by advertisers," Jeff King, vice president of Business Integrity at Meta, said in a blog post.
Meta came under the scanner following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and accusations that fake news and misinformation influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
More recently, a whistleblower accused the company of allowing political manipulation across 25 countries, including India.
The detailed data for each individual ad will only be shared with "vetted" researchers via the FORT platform, which was created to allow Meta to grant access to sensitive information in a controlled environment.
The information will be available for all countries in which Meta has its ad authorisations and disclaimer tools available, including India.
FORT has built-in privacy protection measures, which let Meta share data with independent researchers so they can study the company’s impact on society.
You can apply for access here.
This summary will have information about how many such ads were run by a page and which interest categories were used to target users. It will also show the share of ad spending to target these specific categories.
"For example, the Ad Library could show that over the last 30 days, a Page ran 2,000 ads about social issues, elections or politics, and that 40 percent of their spend on these ads was targeted to 'people who live in Pennsylvania' or 'people who are interested in politics'," King wrote.
"In updating our tools, we solicited advice from external experts in the academic community and civil society on how to best achieve both of these important objectives, and we will continue to do so as we continue to evolve these tools," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)