'RIP Web3 VCs': Jack Dorsey Announces Web5 Built on the Bitcoin Blockchain

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has unveiled Web5, a decentralised platform with a focus on securing personal data.

"We struggle to secure personal data with hundreds of accounts and passwords we can’t remember. On the web today, identity and personal data have become the property of third parties,” TBD, the bitcoin-focused subsidiary of his company, Block, says on its website.

"This will likely be our most important contribution to the internet. Proud of the team. RIP web3 VCs," he wrote in a Tweet. The project is still under development and does not have an official release date.