Parag Agrawal Explains Why a 'Lame-Duck' CEO Has Made Key Changes at Twitter

Breaking his silence, a defiant Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has explained why a "lame-duck" CEO has made key changes at the micro-blogging platform amid the $44 billion takeover by the Tesla CEO.
Stressing that "no one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on," he said that a lot has happened over the past several weeks.
Agrawal has fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck to "take the team in a different direction".
"Regardless of the company's future ownership, we're here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," Agrawal added.
On the $44 billion Musk deal, he said:
Agrawal has said that effective this week, Twitter is pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles. The Indian-origin CEO explained:
Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold, as he wants to know how many Twitter accounts are spam or fake before he invests a huge sum of money.
The micro-blogging platform revealed in a filing earlier this week that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users (mDAUs) during the first quarter (Q1).
