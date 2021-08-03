Ola Electric Scooter to be Launched on 15 August

Ola Electric scooter launch Date: It will launch on 15 August
(Photo: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola is all set to launch its new electric scooter on 15 August 2021. The company's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the launch and stated that specifications of the scooter will be revealed on the same day.
"Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! (sic)" Bhavish said.
Ola Electric commenced the booking of the electric scooter on 15 July 2021. Within 24 hours, it received around 1,00,000 booking. The booking is still open on Ola Electric's official website: olaelectric.com. You can reserve one for yourself for Rs 499.
Ola said the electric scooters will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu where it is building "world's largest two-wheeler factory". It will be ready by next year and it will have the capacity to manufacture 10 million units per year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined