Ola Electric Scooter to be Launched on 15 August

Ola is all set to launch its new electric scooter on 15 August 2021. The company's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the launch and stated that specifications of the scooter will be revealed on the same day.

"Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! (sic)" Bhavish said.