BMW Motorrad Unveils CE 04 Electric Scooter: Check Price and Specs

Luxury car company BMW's motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad, revealed its new BMW CE 04 electric scooter. The electric vehicle has been added to the company's 2022 lineup.

BMW Motorrad showcased the concept link of CE 04 a few years ago, which was followed by the company showcasing the near-production version of the same in 2020.

The newly unveiled electric scooter has a similar design as the concept. The design of CE 04 scooter is forward-looking and futuristic.