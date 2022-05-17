Deal ‘Cannot Move Forward’ Until Twitter Proves Bots Fewer Than 5%: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who inked a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has now said that the purchase will not move forward until the social media platform shows proof that bots constitute less than five percent of its daily average users.

"My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of (fake accounts being) fewer than 5 percent. This deal cannot move forward until he does," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, 17 May.

He also replied with a 'poop' emoji after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal explained the company's process in determining the percentage of fake accounts.