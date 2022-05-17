Elon Musk Replies With 'Poop' Emoji on Twitter CEO's Explainer on Spam Accounts

In a Twitter tete-a-tete that amused many on the social networking platform, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday, 16 May, made a "pile of poo" emoji in response to some insights on spam accounts posted by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. This comes a month after Musk sealed a deal to buy the micro-blogging website.

In a long thread, Agrawal explained the process for detection of spam accounts: "Each human review is based on Twitter rules that define spam and platform manipulation, and uses both public and private data (eg, IP address, phone number, geolocation, client/browser signatures, what the account does when it’s active…) to make a determination on each account."

The Tesla owner made a "pile of poo" emoji in a comment on the CEO's Twitter thread.