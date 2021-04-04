Data of 533 Million FB users, Including 6 Million Indians, Leaked

Facebook is facing the heat in another controversy after an alleged major privacy breach concerning data leak of 533 million users on its platform from over 100 countries.
The leaked data has been posted for free on hacking forums and includes date of joining, place of work, names, gender, occupation and relationship status of users, reported The Indian Express.
Facebook is yet to comment on the matter.
The database, first leaked in 2019 was sold on Telegram for $20 per search, after which Facebook announced that they had addressed the leak. In January 2021, the database was leaked for the third time (after another leak on June 2020), with the vulnerability that allowed for the search of users’ contact numbers, reported The Indian Express.
Earlier, on Thursday, 21 January, representatives of Facebook India were grilled on WhatsApp’s new contentious privacy policy update by the Parliamentary Committee on IT, according to members who were present at the meeting.
The meeting, chaired by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor convened at 4 pm and lasted over three hours.
The meeting came soon after the government intervened into the WhatsApp privacy update issue and sent a letter with 14 questions on the Facebook-owned messaging app’s privacy policy.
Earlier, on 2 September 2020, Facebook India’s Managing Director Ajit Mohan was grilled for over two and a half hour by the Parliamentary Committee on IT on the issues of alleged political bias through former top executive Ankhi Das, The Quint had reported.
Published: 04 Apr 2021,10:39 AM IST