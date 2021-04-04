Data of 533 Million FB users, Including 6 Million Indians, Leaked

Earlier, on Thursday, 21 January, representatives of Facebook India were grilled on WhatsApp’s new contentious privacy policy update by the Parliamentary Committee on IT, according to members who were present at the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor convened at 4 pm and lasted over three hours.

The meeting came soon after the government intervened into the WhatsApp privacy update issue and sent a letter with 14 questions on the Facebook-owned messaging app’s privacy policy.