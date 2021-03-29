Facebook Is Working on an App for Ex-Prisoners: Report

Tech giant Facebook is reportedly working on building a social media service for people who are being released from prison.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Facebook is working on a new social media platform called ‘ Re-Entry’, which is currently being tested.
The report further suggests that the platform has been built as an effort to create more products for marginalised communities.
While the app is under development, several Instagram users could see a promotion of the Re-Entry app on their feeds on Wednesday, 24 March.
The promotion said, “preparing for life after prison with community support,” and asked users to try the app and provide feedback.
Last week, Facebook reportedly said that it is working on a platform for kids under 13 years of age.
Earlier in June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he wanted to build products to advance racial justice. However, as of now there is no official announcement on rolling out the ‘Re-Entry’ app.
