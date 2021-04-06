BYJU’s Acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 Billion

EdTech giant BYJU’s on Monday, 5 April, announced its acquisition of the 33-year-old chain of physical coaching centres, Aakash Educational Services, through a strategic merger. The $1 billion deal has been in the works since January 2021.

Both the companies have not revealed any details about the transaction. However, a report by TechCrunch states that BYJU’s has paid ‘close to $1 billion’ in cash and equity for the merger, citing people familiar with the development.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) owns and operates more than 200 physical centres across the country which is aimed to provide best test materials for engineering and medical students.

AESL founders JC Chaudhry and Aakash Chaudhry, and Blackstone Group stand to become shareholders in BYJU'S, whose current valuation is nearing $15 billion.