Sensex Opens at 58,672; Nifty Trades at 17,529 Ahead of Union Budget 2022

As global markets take a beating, Sensex fell by 1,222 points to
56,628.36 on Thursday, 27 January.
(Photo: PTI)
Stock markets opened in green ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, with Sensex trading at 58,672.86 while Nifty at 17,529.45.
Trading at 58,710.17, Sensex was up 1.20 percent at 9:30 am, while Nifty was up 1.08 percent.
Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications rose 4.38 percent to 957 INR on Tuesday morning, while Wipro saw a rise of 0.40 percent to 574.90. Zomato saw a boost of 3.43 percent, and stood at Rs 93.50 at 9:30 am.
Infy, ICICI Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, and the HDFC twins were the top gainers on Nifty ahead of the Budget. Tata Motor, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, and BPCL were the top losers.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am on Tuesday. This will be her fourth budget speech.
The Union Budget 2022, which is the second paperless budget to ever be presented, will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of its presentation in Parliament.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)