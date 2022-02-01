Sensex Opens at 58,672; Nifty Trades at 17,529 Ahead of Union Budget 2022

Stock markets opened in green ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, with Sensex trading at 58,672.86 while Nifty at 17,529.45.

Trading at 58,710.17, Sensex was up 1.20 percent at 9:30 am, while Nifty was up 1.08 percent.

Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications rose 4.38 percent to 957 INR on Tuesday morning, while Wipro saw a rise of 0.40 percent to 574.90. Zomato saw a boost of 3.43 percent, and stood at Rs 93.50 at 9:30 am.