BSNL Launches All-New High-Speed Broadband Plans With OTT Benefits.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new broadband plans with special OTT benefits for its users.
The all-new superstar premium 2 plans will come with the BSNL Cinema Plus at a nominal price.
Additionally, as per a report by ET Telecom, the Bharat Fibre plan of Rs 949 shall provide users with a speed of up to 150 Mbps with 2000 GB monthly data.
Besides this, BSNL has launched another superstar premium 1 plan that is priced at Rs 749 along with a 100 Mbps speed and 1000 GB of data for the entire month.
For those who are not aware, BSNL Cinema Plus comes with a subscription to multiple OTT platforms, including SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Yupp TV, and more.
However, in case new or existing users do not wish to avail these new broadband plans launched by BSNL Bharat Fibre, they will be happy to know that BSNL also has two other plans that come with OTT benefits.
These plans cost Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 along with a range of other benefits. The Rs 999 plan offers a speed of 200 Mbps with up to 3.3TB of monthly data.
Along with this, the plan also comes with a free fixed-line connection with unlimited voice calling benefit. Users must note that the OTT benefit offered with this Rs 999 plan is Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year.
On the other hand, the Rs 1,499 plan is one of the more expensive monthly fiber broadband plans offered by BSNL. It comes with a speed of 300 Mbps and 4TB of monthly data use. In addition, users get a free fixed-line voice calling connection as well as an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year.
Besides the plans mentioned, BSNL does not have any other fiber broadband plans that also provides OTT benefits.
Customers must note that while BSNL has launched these two new programmes, they are not visible on their website yet. Hence users must wait for BSNL to provide some clarity on this if they want to avail these plans.
