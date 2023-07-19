BSNL Rolls Out Fibre Ultra OTT Plan With 300 Mbps Speed and 4000GB Data: Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently announced an amazing recharge plan called Fibre Ultra OTT for its broadband users . The plan offers 4TB of monthly data at a speed of 300 Mbps along with several OTT benefits. If the data exhausts before the validity, the users will still be able to use the internet at a speed of 15 Mbps. The plan can be availed at a recharge of just Rs 1799 (excluding taxes).

Let us check out all the benefits and offers of the BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT plan for the broadband users.