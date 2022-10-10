BSNL Launches Two New Prepaid Plans, Know Benefits and Details Here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with two new prepaid plans- STV269 and STV769. These plans will be a great option for mobile users who keep looking for plans with rounded validities like 30 days or 90 days. These plans are believed to be a good option for heavy data users as well. Both plans have similar benefits as well.

BSNL will soon roll out its 4G networks using homegrown technology in November 2022. Till then, let's have a look at the benefits of STV 269 and 769 respectively.