BSNL to Provide Double Data With Rs 109 Plan Till 31 March

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities, bundled with popular third-party subscriptions.
The most recent update by BSNL is the revision of the prepaid plan of Rs 109. BSNL will now provide double data with its Rs 109 prepaid voucher. This offer is valid till 31 March 2021. The new extension in this plan will offer 10GB data which will be valid for 75 days.
The plan of Rs 109 was launched in December 2019. Till now, it was offering 5GB data and unlimited calling benefits which were valid till 20 days.
Few days ago, BSNL also revised its postpaid plan of Rs 199. The updated plan offers unlimited off-net and on-net voice call without any fair usage policy (FUP). Earlier the same plan would offer 300 minutes of off-net voice calls. This plan came into effect from 1 February 2021.
