BSNL to Provide Unlimited Voice Calling with Rs 199 Postpaid Plan

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. It has updated the validity of its postpaid plan of Rs 199.

The revised plan of Rs 199 provides unlimited off-net and on-net voice call without any fair usage policy (FUP). Earlier the same plan would offer 300 minutes of off-net voice calls, as per a report by the Indian Express. The new policy is effective from 1 February 2021.