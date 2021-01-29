BSNL Rs 485 Plan to Offer 1.5 GB Data Per Day, 90 Days Validity

Few days ago, BSNL also extended the validity of its annual prepaid plans of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399 as a part of its Republic Day Offer.

It is providing additional 21 days validity for Rs 1,999 plan. Now, instead of 365 days, it can be used for 386 days. For Rs 2,399 plan, BSNL is offering additional validity of 72 days. It can now be used for 437 days instead of 365 days.

Both the extension offers can be availed till 31 January 2021.