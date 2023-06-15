BSNL 146, 439 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calling for 90 Days

BSNL Prepaid plan of Rs 149 and 439
(Photo: BSNL. Altered by The Quint)
BSNL keeps working on its plans to provide easy internet access and calling facilities to users. This time BSNL is trying to bring prepaid call plans for unlimited talk time. BSNL has recently released its 146 plan which is perfect for people that require to make more calls than using the internet.
The new plan of Rs 439 is valid for 90 days but the same plan for a period of 1 month is valid for 30 days. This plan provides a long-term talk time period for BSNL plan users. Let's check the details of the BSNL 146 plan.
This plan is for someone who needs voice benefits alone, BSNL 439 Prepaid plan offers customers Unlimited Voice benefits with Local STD, in-home, and national roaming, including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. In addition, BSNL 439 Pack also offers 300 SMS.
The 439 BSNL Prepaid plan was introduced last year during the Diwali offer. The same benefits are available for users at a cost of Rs 146 for a period of 1 month. For approximately Rs 146, BSNL customers can enjoy Unlimited voice calling for 30 days, customers can accumulate the unused validity if they get it recharged for the second time.
