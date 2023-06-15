BSNL 146, 439 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calling for 90 Days

BSNL keeps working on its plans to provide easy internet access and calling facilities to users. This time BSNL is trying to bring prepaid call plans for unlimited talk time. BSNL has recently released its 146 plan which is perfect for people that require to make more calls than using the internet.

The new plan of Rs 439 is valid for 90 days but the same plan for a period of 1 month is valid for 30 days. This plan provides a long-term talk time period for BSNL plan users. Let's check the details of the BSNL 146 plan.