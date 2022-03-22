Borrowing Your Friend’s Netflix Account? You Might Soon Have To Pay

Streaming giant Netflix has announced two new features aimed at cashing in on those who currently access the service using someone else’s account.

It's a fairly common occurrence – a 2019 survey from research boutique MoffettNathanson reportedly found that 14 percent of Netflix users in the United States admit to watching the service using someone else's account.

Netflix, which let this slide for about five years, is now planning to generate revenue from the unauthorised viewers. Over the next few weeks, it will launch and test the changes for its members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.