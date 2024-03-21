BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV Global Debut Today on 21 March: Check Details Here

BMW Neue Klasse SUV Launch Date Today on 21 March 2024. Check details here.
(Photo: carandbike.com)
BMW is all set to reveal its most awaited Vision Neue Klasse X SUV globally today on Thursday, 21 March 2024. According to the official teaser images shared by the company, the side design of this fully electric car is almost similar to that of currently available iX. Ahead of the official launch of Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, it is being speculated that it may be launched as a successor to the existing iX3, and may bear a close resemblance to the the first of the six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform, that are anticipated to roll out in the second half of 2025.
The forthcoming Vision Neue Klasse X electric will compete with the likes of Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron. It will be the company's newest electric SUV to join the 'X' lineup. Let us check out the expected features and specifications of the upcoming BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV below.
Following are some of the expected features and specifications of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV.
Sixth generation litium ion battery.
Equipped with more advanced electric 800V system, instead of commonly used 400V electric architecture in all currently available BMW EVs.
The new battery unit in Vision Neue Klasse X is anticipated to charge 30 percent faster than one available in predecessor versions.
The electric BMW will arrive with new range electric motors.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X may arrive with 25 percent more efficiency.
The dashboard is reminiscent of the Vision Neue Klasse Sedan that was launched in the markets last year.
A big center screen with the company's 10th generation infotainment system.
A huge heads up display may replace the instrument cluster.
The Neue Klasse X may ditch the company's signature iDrive controller.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV.
