BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV Global Debut Today on 21 March: Check Details Here

BMW is all set to reveal its most awaited Vision Neue Klasse X SUV globally today on Thursday, 21 March 2024. According to the official teaser images shared by the company, the side design of this fully electric car is almost similar to that of currently available iX. Ahead of the official launch of Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, it is being speculated that it may be launched as a successor to the existing iX3, and may bear a close resemblance to the the first of the six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform, that are anticipated to roll out in the second half of 2025.

The forthcoming Vision Neue Klasse X electric will compete with the likes of Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron. It will be the company's newest electric SUV to join the 'X' lineup. Let us check out the expected features and specifications of the upcoming BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV below.