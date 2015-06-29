Birth of a True Smartphone: 14 Years Since the First Apple iPhone

Project Purple 2 began in the year 2005 at Apple, spearheaded by one of the greatest innovators the world has witnessed till date, Steve Jobs.

Two years later, Jobs’ side project was finally complete. Suddenly, everything changed.

The idea began as a multi-touch display, that could receive input without the actual need of a physical keyboard or a navigation key (like a mouse or a trackpad on a computer).

The ‘iPhone’ was unveiled.