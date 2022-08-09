Binance Says It Doesn’t Handle WazirX Funds, Disables Off-Chain Transactions

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, said on Monday, 8 August, that it is disabling the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and itself.
"In order to provide clarity and protection for users, we are removing the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and Binance. Effective from 11 August 8:30 am IST, Binance will cease to support off-chain fund transfers between WazirX Exchange and Binance," the exchange said.
This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 3 August, conducted raids against one of the directors of Zanmai Labs, which owns WazirX and ordered a freeze on the exchange's bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore, over alleged money laundering.
Binance also insisted that it doesn't manage funds deposited in WazirX.
"As a result of the recent regulatory action taken against Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, in relation to their operations of the WazirX Exchange, it has come to our attention that some users were given to believe that funds deposited in WazirX were managed by Binance. This is not the case," it said.
Off-chain transactions, simply put, are crypto transactions which aren't recorded on the blockchain, which is a shared ledger that maintains a secure and decentralized record of transactions.
They are popular because they are cheaper and faster. Since they aren't visible on the public ledger, they offer even more anonymity to the participants.
Now that Binance is disabling off-chain fund transfers with WazirX, customers will have to deposit and withdraw balances via the standard procedure which involves the blockchain.
ED alleges that WazirX assisted instant loan app companies in money laundering via purchase and transfer of virtual crypto assets.
"It was found that Sameer Mhatre, Director WazirX, has complete remote access to the database of WazirX, but despite that he is not providing the details of the transactions relating to the crypto assets, purchased from the proceeds of crime of instant loan app fraud," the ED alleged in a statement.
"The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX and Binance, non-recording of transactions on block chains to save costs and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets has ensured that WazirX is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets," it added.
The ED said WazirX made no efforts to trace these crypto assets.
"By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML (anti-money laundering) norms, it has actively assisted around 16 accused fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route," it said.
In a blog post in November 2019, Binance had said that it had acquired WazirX.
However, shortly after ED's statement, Binance's Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company had no links with WazirX and does not own any stake in Zanmai Labs, since the deal was never closed.
WazirX founder Nischal Shetty, however, insisted that WazirX is “still owned by Binance" and that "Zanmai Labs has license from Binance to operate INR-Crypto pairs in WazirX."
In response, Zhao said that while Binance has the power to shut down WazirX, it does not have control on its operations including "user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals".
He added that shutting WazirX down isn't an option because "it would hurt users" but urged WazirX users to transfer funds to Binance.
The ED suggested on Friday that Binance was difficult to contact, however the company has said that it will support Indian regulators in the ongoing matters concerning WazirX.
"Binance believes in keeping an open dialogue with regulators, policymakers and the law enforcement community as we collectively seek to establish a global regulatory framework for the industry," it added.
