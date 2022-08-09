Binance Says It Doesn’t Handle WazirX Funds, Disables Off-Chain Transactions

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, said on Monday, 8 August, that it is disabling the off-chain fund transfer channel with WazirX.

"In order to provide clarity and protection for users, we are removing the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and Binance. Effective from 11 August 8:30 am IST, Binance will cease to support off-chain fund transfers between WazirX Exchange and Binance," the exchange said.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 3 August, conducted raids against one of the directors of Zanmai Labs, which owns WazirX and ordered a freeze on the exchange's bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore, over alleged money laundering.