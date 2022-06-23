Big Tech Dives into Healthcare With Google Parent Alphabet at the Forefront

Major technology companies like Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Meta are investing large amounts of funds and resources into the healthcare field.

In 2021 alone, the Big Five of the tech world collectively spent over $3 billion on healthcare-related ventures and research, according to The Economist. Of this massive figure, Alphabet's share makes up the vast majority.

Google and its parent company Alphabet are currently leading in terms of both the amount of investments into healthcare research and development and the number of healthcare-related ventures.

Data provider CB Insights reports that Alphabet has spent $1.7 billion on 'futuristic health ideas' in 2022 so far. This figure dwarfs the $100 million that the other tech behemoths collectively spent on the same.