Meta, Microsoft & Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Body, Without Apple

Meta, along with Microsoft, Adobe, and other tech giants, have come together to create the Metaverse Standards Forum, a body that aims to ensure that tech organisations are on the same page when building the metaverse, and are following similar standards, to ensure open interoperability.

Conspicuously absent from this group of organisations are tech giant Apple, and gaming company Roblox.

The metaverse is a concept that’s been growing in popularity recently – it aims to create a parallel digital, virtual world that serves as an extension to everyday life, wherein people can interact as their virtual selves and not just play games, but do all the things they do in real life as well.

This would extend to activities like attending shows and concerts, business meetings, interacting with friends, all through AR and VR technologies.