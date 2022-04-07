BGMI Redeem Codes for 7 April 2022: Check the Redeem Codes List for Today

BGMI Redeem Codes list for 7 April 2022.
(Photo: battlegroundsmobileindia.com)
The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new game that is made for Indians and is free for users in India.
The BGMI redeem codes assist players to win lots of rewards and freebies in the game.
The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA releases redeem codes daily so that the players can win rewards every day.
BGMI players can easily claim the codes from the redemption center by finding the active codes for today, 7 April 2022.
The redeem codes list is released daily for the regular players to win freebies.
Here is a list of the BGMI redeem codes for Thursday, 7 April, that the players can use to win rewards for today:
LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
5FG10D33: Falcon
5FG10D33: Outfit
BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
Here are a few steps that the players need to follow to use BGMI redeem codes on 7 April 2022:
Step 1: Go to the Official Battleground Mobile India - BGMI redemption center
Step 2: Once you go to the redemption center page, answer the required details such as BGMI ID, Redeem code, Verification code, etc
Step 3: Click on the redeem button after entering all the details
Step 4: Verify all the details correctly when the pop-up is shown
Step 5: Click on the Ok option and the rewards will reach your account
These simple steps will help you to claim the BGMI daily redeem codes for Thursday, 7 April.