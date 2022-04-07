BGMI Redeem Codes for 7 April 2022: Check the Redeem Codes List for Today

Here is the BGMI redeem codes list for 7 April 2022.
BGMI Redeem Codes list for 7 April 2022.

The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new game that is made for Indians and is free for users in India.

As more players join the game, BGMI rewards every player with a permanent purple outfit for free. To win the purple outfit, players have to invite their friends to join the game.

The BGMI redeem codes assist players to win lots of rewards and freebies in the game.

The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA releases redeem codes daily so that the players can win rewards every day.

Players can claim the BGMI redeem codes from the official redemption center.

BGMI players can easily claim the codes from the redemption center by finding the active codes for today, 7 April 2022.

The redeem codes list is released daily for the regular players to win freebies.

BGMI Redeem Codes List for 7 April 2022

Here is a list of the BGMI redeem codes for Thursday, 7 April, that the players can use to win rewards for today:

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

  • ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

  • SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

  • JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

  • VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

  • MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

  • TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

  • BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

  • KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

  • SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin

  • RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit

  • TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

  • SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

  • R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

  • S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)

  • PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

  • UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

  • 5FG10D33: Falcon

  • 5FG10D33: Outfit

  • BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

Steps to Use BGMI Redeem Codes

Here are a few steps that the players need to follow to use BGMI redeem codes on 7 April 2022:

  • Step 1: Go to the Official Battleground Mobile India - BGMI redemption center

  • Step 2: Once you go to the redemption center page, answer the required details such as BGMI ID, Redeem code, Verification code, etc

  • Step 3: Click on the redeem button after entering all the details

  • Step 4: Verify all the details correctly when the pop-up is shown

  • Step 5: Click on the Ok option and the rewards will reach your account

These simple steps will help you to claim the BGMI daily redeem codes for Thursday, 7 April.

