Apple Vision Pro Launched Recently: Know Specifications, Price, and Availability

The Apple Vision Pro is launched during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.
(Photo: iStock)
The Apple Vision Pro made its debut at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, 5 June. Apple's first mixed reality headset with high-resolution displays with EyeSight assists the user to remain cautious of their surroundings. It is important to note that the brand-new device is equipped with eye and voice control support. The device also has multiple sensors and cameras, as per the latest official details announced during the conference. It has some exciting features that will interest the users.
The Apple Vision Pro supports augmented reality (AR) as well as virtual reality (VR) technologies. The brand-new mixed reality headset from the popular company, Apple, is backed by a battery pack that the user wears. The headset looks like a pair of ski goggles equipped with an aluminium frame and a glass display, as per the details.
We have all the latest details for you about the Apple Vision Pro that recently made its debut. Keep reading to know the price range, features, and design details here.
Interested buyers can purchase it through Apple.com and Apple retail stores in the US.
The company has not yet announced any details regarding the availability of the headset in other markets and India.
As per the latest details, the Apple Vision Pro is furnished with dual Micro OLED displays with 23 million pixels on both panels. The headset is equipped with a customised 3D lens that assists a wearer to see AR content.
The device is also equipped with high-speed main cameras, downward cameras for hand tracking, IR illuminators, and other features. The Vision Pro is supported by Apple's powerful M2 chip and a new chip called R1.
The headset operates on a new system called visionOS that sports a real-time subsystem, a spatial audio engine, and a multi-app 3D engine. These are all the details we have for now.
To know more, you must wait for the sale to begin early next year, according to the announcements made during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.
