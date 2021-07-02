Amazon's Echo Show 10: Review, Specifications, Features & Price

Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms which enables you to access a live feed.
Amazon on Tuesday, 29 June, announced the launch of Echo Show 10 in India. The device comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13-megapixel front facing camera, in-built sound and intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with speech recognition software Alexa.
"Echo Show 10’s intelligent motion capability makes any place in the room the perfect location to enjoy visuals on the HD display combined with an enhanced audio experience,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India.
The device is a complete reimagination of Alexa and features a 10.1 inch display, an adaptive HD screen that automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room.
Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms which enables you to access a live feed. The device has the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room.
You can also set up and control Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa. Echo Show 10 also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.
The new device also has a smart home monitoring feature which records voice and captures video. The all-new Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999.
For people who love to hear music, Echo Show 10 is a great companion. As the display rotates, so does its dual, front-firing tweeters and woofer, providing directional sound that automatically adapts to your space.
You can stream songs of your choice from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music.
With Alexa inbuilt you can search, browse, and stream shows or movies. The new echo device allows you to adjust the range of motion so the speaker knows when to stop turning; this can be done through the motion settings.
It's should be noted that while the device is capable of moving 360 degrees but it relies on good light, so the rotation mechanism is disabled in dark or poorly lit rooms.
At Rs 24,999, Echo Show seems to be a reliable and a premium product. However, the company has restricted the video calling feature only to Echo devices. This means you won't be able to video call any other devices.
