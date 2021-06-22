E-Commerce Rules: What About Flash Sales? How Does It Affect You?

In the draft, the government highlighted that e-commerce companies won't be allowed to hold 'flash sales' in India. During flash sales, e-commerce platforms observe high spikes in customer orders as they offer heavy discounts on products, sometimes up to 80 percent.

The ministry also proposed that e-commerce firms should appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, and comply with the new IT rules applicable to e-commerce platforms for redressing the grievance of consumers on the e-commerce platform. E-commerce entities will also be liable to provide information within 72 hours of receiving an order or request from government agencies.

Under the new framed guidelines, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce players will have to refrain from selling their own products on the platform.

Apart from this, all e-commerce entities should also be registered with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and will have to ensure that they do not manipulate any search results using any algorithms.