Hyundai Tucson Facelift 2022 India: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specs

The New fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson Facelift is all set to be launched in India on 10 August 2022. According to the Korean automaker, the New Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV in India will showcase all-new premium flagship features that will definitely win the hearts of SUV lovers in the country.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is designed to fulfil and meet the expectations of new-age SUV luxury seekers. It is a perfect fit for customers who are die-hard fans of the most advanced global technologies and are always on a lookout for a modern, classy, and chic SUV with stunning and enthralling features and specs.

Through its unique features like Iconic design, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), Bluelink technology, HD Audio Video Navigation System and many more, the Hyundai Tucson SUV will be definitely a perfect choice of mobility for Indian customers.