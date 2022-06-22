Hyundai Tucson 2022: Official Launch Date in India, Expected Price

The Hyundai Tucson 2022 new-gen is all set to launch in India by the Hyundai motors. The official launch date of new Hyundai Tucson is 13 July 2022. The official pre-booking launch of new Hyundai Tucson has not been initiated yet, however the new Hyundai Tucson model has already appeared online.

With new generation updated features, the new Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to achieve a great success in the Indian markets like the previous models of Hyundai Tucson.