Algospeak: The Simplest Way To Bypass Algorithms on Social Media

A combination of 'algorithm' and 'speak', the term "algospeak" refers to the replacement of phrases that are disfavoured by social media algorithms, with seemingly innocuous ones.

Platforms like YouTube and Instagram, which rely on advertisements from revenue, have strict and ever improving algorithms which watch out for content that's taboo or not brand-friendly.

Some examples of algospeak:

'Unalive' replaces the word 'dead' or 'kill'.

The corn emoji or 'pron' replaces the word 'porn'.

'Ouid' replaces the word 'weed'.

'Leg booty' replaces the term 'LGBTQ'

'The Vid' or 'Backstreet Boys reunion tour' replaces 'COVID-19'

Using phrases like these can help content creators bring up controversial topics without getting their posts removed or suppressed by content moderation systems.