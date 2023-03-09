Airtel invites customers to experience the power of 5G at its stores

Airtel was the first company to launch 5G services in the country and today its services are available across 20 states. The company is rolling out its services in a phased manner and continues to construct its network in the country. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread as the existing data plan works on 5G. Airtel promises to offer massive speeds and best voice experience on its network, the services will work on all 5G smart phones and be kinder to the environment.

Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel. We heard from our customers about their curiosity and desire to experience the new technology, as the networks get rolled out. The Demo zones in our stores will provide first-hand experience of Airtel 5G Plus and the potential it holds to transform the lives of our customers. I am certain, the customers will love the experience provided here, as we construct our network across the length and breadth of the country”.