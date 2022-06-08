After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Shuts Down Its Servers in India

Surfshark has become the second major Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider to remove its servers from India, after the government introduced new rules that force VPN providers, crypto exchanges, and cloud service providers, to maintain user logs for five years.

ExpressVPN was the first to go.

"Surfshark proudly operates under a strict 'no logs' policy, so such new requirements go against the core ethos of the company," the company wrote in a blog post on 7 June.

The rules, issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), also require the companies to share user logs if directed to, and report data breaches within six hours of noticing them.