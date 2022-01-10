Aadhaar Card Update: Here's How To Check Aadhaar Status Online and Offline

Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identity documents in India. It is used for almost all purposes, ranging from opening a bank account to buying a SIM card.

Therefore, people tend to keep their Aadhaar updated. Once you have applied for the Aadhaar update, you can also check its status on the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI's) official website: uidai.gov.in.

Moreover, according to a recent tweet by the UIDAI, people can also check their Aadhaar card enrolment status without the internet.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar enrolment status offline.