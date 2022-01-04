PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date is 31 March: How to Link Your PAN And Aadhaar

The deadline to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar card is 31 March 2022. Those who are yet to link their PAN with their Aadhaar are advised to do it before the last date.

The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended several times in the past.

If the linking isn't done on time, it can lead to multiple consequences, ranging from a penalty to one's PAN card becoming invalid, reported Mint. The report also stated that people who link their PAN to Aadhaar after the given deadline may be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

Moreover, those who don't do the linking may not be able to open a bank account, invest in stocks, mutual funds, and several other financial activities, which require a valid PAN card.