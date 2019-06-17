Everything You Need to Know About 5G Technology

5G is a term you will hear quite frequently in the coming months. What exactly is 5G and how does it work? We’ve simplified that for you.

5G refers to the fifth-generation cellular network technology that provides broadband access. Unlike its predecessors, 5G is a software defined network operating largely off the cloud. With higher data speeds, lower latency and the promise of massive device connectivity, 5G paves the way for next-generation applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart homes and cities, and massive machine-to-machine communications for industries.

For mobile users, it spells out faster Internet access, more video calls and better network quality.