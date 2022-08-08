5G Services Expected To be Rolled Out In About a Month: MoS Telecom Chauhan

The minister said that the growth in the Indian telecom market has been spurred by the market-friendly policies of the Modi Government.

"We initiated a number of structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector. These reforms have created a very positive, and forward-looking environment for the telecom industry. As a result, a recent 5G spectrum auction in India has fetched bids of USD 20 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore)," Chauhan said.

He said that Indian engineers have developed a set of 5G standards, which will facilitate the spread of the 5G network in rural areas.

The Department of Telecommunications also hosted an exhibition at the forum venue to showcase various indigenously developed digital products and services of India.