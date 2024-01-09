5 Ways To Solve Boot Issues In Windows 10

windows 10 booting issues
(Image: iStock)
People cannot imagine their life without laptops, iPads, or computers and people using windows 10 need to know that it is an upgraded version than other systems but the boot issues will pop up every now and then and will not be resolved on their own. There are several ways and tools to solve the boot issues if you know the right tools and where to find them. Know .the 5 ways to troubleshoot the boot issues in windows 10.
1. Disable fast startup
One of the most problematic settings that cause slow boot times in Windows 10 is the fast startup option. This setting is enabled by default and is supposed to reduce startup time by pre-loading some boot information before your PC shuts off. This setting causes issues for a lot of people and so it must be the first setting you should toggle when you have slow boot problems.
To disable Fast Startup, you need to open Settings and browse to System > Power & sleep. And then click Additional power settings to open the Power Options menu in the Control Panel.
Further, click Choose what the power buttons do on the left side, then you'll need to provide administrator permission to change the settings on this page, so click the text at the top of the screen that reads Change settings that are currently unavailable. And now, you untick Turn on fast startup (recommended), followed by Save Changes, to disable this setting.
2. Turn off the Linux Subsystem
Windows 10 offers a full Linux terminal in addition to other shell environments like the classic Command Prompt. For the developers, it may be exciting but also can be the culprit of your boot issues. However, this feature is not turned on by default.
But to turn off the Linux shell, type Windows features into the Start Menu to open the Turn Windows features on or off menu. Scroll down to Windows Subsystem for Linux, uncheck it, and restart.
If this fixes your slow boot issues but you also need the Bash interface, you can try the new Windows terminal for another option.
3. Run SPF scan
The SFC (System File Checker) command checks your Windows installation for corrupted system files and will try to replace them with working copies. It is worth running this to troubleshoot the startup issue, as some Windows files responsible for the booting process may be the cause of the slow startup.
4. Update your storage drive
If you run Windows from an HDD, you will experience slow performance across the board. Hard disk drives are great for storing lots of data for a low cost, but they are too slow to use as the main OS disk these days. If possible on the machine, you must try to upgrade to an SSD, which will improve Windows' performance considerably. This does incur an additional cost, but an SSD is a major upgrade which you will appreciate.
5. Disable some startup programs
The slow boot time is not always caused by one of the problems above. If you experience slowness between logging in and actually getting to use your computer, too many programs running at startup could be the reason behind. Upon installation, or even sometimes while updating, a lot of software sets itself to automatically run at startup. If you have dozens of apps loading as soon as you log in, this can bog your system down. Hence try to remove heavy startup programs and you'll see that unloading few does makes a difference.
